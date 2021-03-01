BOScoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $901,201.49 and $17.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002569 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003639 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.