Boston Partners Acquires 20,233 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.3% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned about 3.08% of AutoZone worth $831,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,724,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in AutoZone by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AutoZone by 55.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.3% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. Oppenheimer began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,159.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,205.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,181.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

