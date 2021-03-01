Boston Partners Acquires 398,563 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Boston Partners increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,563 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 3.47% of RenaissanceRe worth $292,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

NYSE RNR opened at $166.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $201.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

