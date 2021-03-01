Boston Partners Acquires 73,281 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.06% of The Allstate worth $355,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $106.60 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.