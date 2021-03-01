Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.64% of Ameriprise Financial worth $375,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,234 shares of company stock worth $18,223,745. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

NYSE:AMP opened at $221.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.53. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

