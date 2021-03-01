Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914,198 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.0% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.49% of Citigroup worth $627,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $69.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.