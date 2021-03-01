Boston Partners Buys 128,957 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,957 shares during the period. Everest Re Group accounts for about 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Partners owned about 5.90% of Everest Re Group worth $551,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 106.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.55.

RE stock opened at $241.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $274.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

