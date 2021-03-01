Boston Partners Buys 2,206,988 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206,988 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson comprises about 0.8% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boston Partners owned 9.61% of Harley-Davidson worth $540,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. H Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,056,000 after buying an additional 2,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,628,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,479,000 after buying an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,865,000 after buying an additional 628,223 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5,247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,265,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,203 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 466,494 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE HOG opened at $35.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

