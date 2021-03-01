Boston Partners Buys 294,573 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,573 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.1% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boston Partners owned 0.43% of Medtronic worth $676,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Medtronic by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after buying an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $129.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $116.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average of $110.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

