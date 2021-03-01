Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,855,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 671,870 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.38% of Cisco Systems worth $709,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,408 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $189.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.