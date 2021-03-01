Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,982,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,114 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.0% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Boston Partners owned about 0.88% of Chubb worth $613,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after buying an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,617 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,007,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 962,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $162.58 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $9,157,815 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

