Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,624,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,321,032 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.4% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.35% of Bank of America worth $928,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

NYSE BAC opened at $34.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

