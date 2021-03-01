Boston Partners Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.52% of Humana worth $282,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock opened at $379.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.