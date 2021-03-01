Boston Partners Grows Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 3.40% of Alleghany worth $289,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the third quarter worth $333,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Alleghany by 6.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Alleghany by 9.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Y stock opened at $646.43 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $739.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.