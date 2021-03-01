Boston Partners Has $295.91 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,820,345 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.15% of Best Buy worth $295,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 140,110 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $2,489,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY opened at $100.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.19.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.