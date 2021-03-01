Boston Partners Has $306.29 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,080 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.91% of Cummins worth $306,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cummins by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,746,000 after acquiring an additional 103,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.62.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $253.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.91 and its 200 day moving average is $224.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

