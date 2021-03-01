Boston Partners Has $412.08 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,263,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,509 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.42% of Caterpillar worth $412,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $215.88 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $226.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.42 and a 200-day moving average of $170.68. The stock has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

