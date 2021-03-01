Boston Partners Has $426.64 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,315,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,113,645 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.59% of Marathon Petroleum worth $426,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

