Boston Partners Has $432.34 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,899 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.17% of AmerisourceBergen worth $432,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,954,000 after acquiring an additional 66,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after acquiring an additional 794,449 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 792,778 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,987,000 after acquiring an additional 131,250 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,746,000 after acquiring an additional 117,587 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $101.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.06. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Cowen lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

