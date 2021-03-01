Boston Partners Has $526.27 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176,960 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.78% of Lam Research worth $526,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 72.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Lam Research by 19.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $234,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $567.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $544.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.60. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $603.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.