Boston Partners Has $569.53 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up about 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boston Partners owned 2.90% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $569,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,507 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,071,000 after acquiring an additional 689,458 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,902,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $34.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.