Boston Partners Has $591.18 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,803,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 183,048 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning comprises approximately 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boston Partners owned about 7.21% of Owens Corning worth $591,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,776,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $81.02 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.