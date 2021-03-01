Boston Partners Has $737.83 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,418,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 389,406 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares comprises approximately 1.1% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boston Partners owned 5.74% of Huntington Bancshares worth $737,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

