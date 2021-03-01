Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Boston Partners increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 143.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 4.54% of Steel Dynamics worth $352,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after acquiring an additional 260,190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 46,253 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 75,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

STLD opened at $41.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $44.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

