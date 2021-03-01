Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,330 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 4.37% of Vistra worth $420,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

