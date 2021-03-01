Boston Partners Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.0% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boston Partners owned 1.49% of ConocoPhillips worth $640,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,948 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $52.01 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.