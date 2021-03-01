Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,258 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.70% of Las Vegas Sands worth $320,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

NYSE LVS opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

