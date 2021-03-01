Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,947,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,405 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.62% of Deere & Company worth $523,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,679,621. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.95.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $349.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $354.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

