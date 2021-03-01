Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,345 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 0.9% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.26% of Novartis worth $571,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $196.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

