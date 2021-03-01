Boston Partners Purchases 2,839,058 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.94% of KeyCorp worth $470,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 508,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in KeyCorp by 54.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 66,674 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 234.3% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 179,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 126,020 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in KeyCorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 19,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.14 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.48.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

