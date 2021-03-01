Boston Partners Purchases 56,128 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.18% of TE Connectivity worth $471,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 216,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $130.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $132.65.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

