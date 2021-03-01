Boston Partners Purchases 702,891 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Boston Partners grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,135,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,891 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.38% of The Charles Schwab worth $378,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $4,929,658.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $668,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,767,947 shares of company stock worth $100,977,149 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

