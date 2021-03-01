Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948,292 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.35% of Schlumberger worth $410,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $684,200. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $27.91 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

