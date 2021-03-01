Boston Partners Raises Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 3.81% of LKQ worth $408,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 77,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after buying an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

