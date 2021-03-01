Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,723 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for approximately 0.9% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boston Partners owned about 3.84% of FMC worth $572,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 298.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,321,000 after purchasing an additional 525,425 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,623.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337,101 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 974.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 322,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,354,000 after buying an additional 157,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FMC by 69.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after buying an additional 134,760 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $101.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

