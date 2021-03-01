Boston Partners Reduces Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,706,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 147,929 shares during the period. Cigna comprises 1.2% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boston Partners owned about 1.03% of Cigna worth $771,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 2.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Cigna by 6.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total value of $1,969,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $209.90 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $230.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

