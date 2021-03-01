Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Boston Partners decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,892 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.15% of UnitedHealth Group worth $506,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $332.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.24 and a 200-day moving average of $330.34. The firm has a market cap of $315.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

