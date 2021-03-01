Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 526,542 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 0.9% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned about 1.27% of NXP Semiconductors worth $564,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NXPI opened at $182.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $200.19.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,927. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
