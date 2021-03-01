Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 526,542 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 0.9% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned about 1.27% of NXP Semiconductors worth $564,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $182.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,927. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

