Boston Partners Sells 1,018,382 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,018,382 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.94% of Zimmer Biomet worth $298,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $235,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $163.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,019.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.45. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

