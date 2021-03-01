Boston Partners Sells 170,002 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,431,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,002 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $395,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 123,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC opened at $66.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.85. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

