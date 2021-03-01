Boston Partners Sells 18,782 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,724,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,782 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.87% of Lear worth $274,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 8.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

NYSE:LEA opened at $166.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.17. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $171.83.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

