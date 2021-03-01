Boston Partners Sells 189,541 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,420,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189,541 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.96% of Edison International worth $466,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $53.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $74.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

