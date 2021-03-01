Boston Partners Sells 63,296 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,296 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 5.19% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $287,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $71,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of WH opened at $65.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $68.30. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In related news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.