Boston Partners Sells 64,044 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,210,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64,044 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 7.23% of Science Applications International worth $398,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,489,000 after purchasing an additional 340,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,353,000 after purchasing an additional 349,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 98.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $86.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average is $88.53. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

