Boston Partners Sells 76,857 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,857 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned 0.86% of Anthem worth $687,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 13.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,202,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $303.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.