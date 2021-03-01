Boston Partners Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Boston Partners cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,571,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 151,399 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.29% of T-Mobile US worth $481,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,800 shares of company stock worth $7,538,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $119.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

