Boston Partners Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,744,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,401,655 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.51% of Micron Technology worth $431,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,396,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 346,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $91.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $93.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,120 shares of company stock worth $8,676,367 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.94.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

