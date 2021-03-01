Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,109 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.84% of PPG Industries worth $285,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

NYSE:PPG opened at $134.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day moving average is $135.65. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

