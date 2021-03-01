Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,032,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228,843 shares during the period. Qorvo makes up 1.0% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.54% of Qorvo worth $670,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Qorvo by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.3% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.41.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $174.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

