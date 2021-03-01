Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes $13.18 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,179,000. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 1.9% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 201.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after acquiring an additional 83,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 131.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $4.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,550. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $232.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.28 and a 200-day moving average of $207.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.31.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

